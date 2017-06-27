Comet softball team puts double hurt on Huskies

Staff Report

OELWEIN — Charles City junior Tayler Schmidt was 6 for 6 with two doubles and 3 RBIS, and senior Sara Martin was 3 for 6 with three doubles and 3 RBIs during the Comets’ Northeast Iowa Conference softball doubleheader sweep of hosting Oelwein on Tuesday.

With a 16-0 final in Game 1 followed by a 13-0 drubbing by the Comets, the doubleheader only lasted a combined seven innings,.

Lisabeth Fiser was 4 for 4 for the day with four stolen bases, and Cora Crooks was 3 for 3 in the first game for Charles City, which improved to 27-3 overall and 14-2 in the NEIC while winning its 11th straight.

Schmidt pitched four innings of 1-hit ball in the second game ahead of Sami Heyer’s no-hit three-inning performance in the first.

CHARLES CITY 16 OELWEIN 0

CC AB R H BI OELWEIN AB R H BI

Payton Reams 3 2 2 2 C Jeamps 0 0 0 0

Dani Reetz 1 0 0 1 D Carey 2 0 0 0

Ciana Sonberg 3 1 1 2 N Gaede 1 0 0 0

Kiki Connell 0 2 0 0 K Dayton 1 0 0 0

Tayler Schmidt 3 2 3 1 K Parmely 1 0 0 0

Alex Litterer 1 0 0 1 D Jorgensen 1 0 0 0

Sara Martin 3 2 2 2 Wagner 1 0 0 0

Madeline Peters 1 0 0 0 M Meyer 1 0 0 0

Bailey Mitchell 2 2 2 2 D Vanderwalker 1 0 0 0

Shantel Vanhauen 3 1 1 1

Kelby Katcher 1 0 1 1

Carly Stevenson 1 0 0 0

Cora Crooks 3 2 3 1

Lisabeth Fiser 2 1 2 1

Emma Grimm 1 1 1 0

TOTALS 28 16 18 15 TOTALS 9 0 0 0

CHARLES CITY 592 0 — 16

OELWEIN 000 x — 0

LOB–CHARLES CITY VARSITY 6, OELWEIN 2. ERR–C Jeamps, D Jorgensen, Wagner. 2B–Payton Reams, Sara Martin (2), Ciana Sonberg. HBP–Kelby Katcher, C Jeamps. SB–Lisabeth Fiser, Cora Crooks, Kiki Connell, Payton Reams, Tayler Schmidt (2).

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Sami Heyer (W) 3.00 0 0 0 1 8 0

OELWEIN

D Jorgensen (L) 3.00 18 16 13 2 1 0

PB–Kelby Katcher, C Jeamps. SO–Payton Reams, K Parmely, K Dayton, D Jorgensen, Wagner, N Gaede, M Meyer, D Carey (2). BB–Kiki Connell, Bailey Mitchell, C Jeamps.

CHARLES CITY 13, OELWEIN 0

CC AB R H BI OELWEIN AB R H BI

Payton Reams 1 1 0 0 C Jeanes 2 0 0 0

Emma Grimm 0 0 0 1 D Carey 1 0 0 0

Ciana Sonberg 2 2 1 1 N Gaede 2 0 0 0

Dani Reetz 1 0 0 0 K Dayton 2 0 0 0

Tayler Schmidt 3 3 3 2 K Parmely 1 0 1 0

Sami Heyer 1 0 0 0 D Jorgensen 1 0 0 0

Sara Martin 3 2 1 1 Wagner 1 0 0 0

Bailey Mitchell 3 0 0 1 M Meyer 1 0 0 0

Shantel Vanhauen 3 0 0 1 A Duffy 1 0 0 0

Kelby Katcher 2 0 1 0

Madeline Peters 2 1 2 1

Lisabeth Fiser 2 1 2 1

*Kiki Connell 0 3 0 0

TOTALS 23 13 10 9 TOTALS 12 0 1 0

CHARLES CITY 541 30 — 13

OELWEIN 000 0x — 0

LOB–CHARLES CITY VARSITY 5, OELWEIN 1. ERR–A Duffy, DCarey. 2B–Madeline Peters, Sara Martin, Tayler Schmidt (2).HBP–Madeline Peters, Kelby Katcher. SACF–Emma Grimm. SB–Lisabeth Fiser (3), Payton Reams, Sara Martin, Tayler Schmidt.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Tayler Schmidt (W) 4.00 1 0 0 1 4 0

OELWEIN

A Duffy (L) 4.00 10 13 10 4 0 0

PB–Kelby Katcher (2), N Gaede (4). SO–K Dayton, D

Jorgensen, A Duffy, M Meyer. BB–Lisabeth Fiser, Payton Reams (2), Ciana Sonberg, D Carey.