Mitchell, Arndt named to All-NEIC baseball teams

Staff Report

Since graduated senior Drew Mitchell and junior Theo Arndt were both named to All-Northeast Iowa Conference baseball teams this week.

Mitchell, who finished a four-sport career at Charles City last week, was named to the All-NEIC first team as an infielder after leading the Comets in hitting (.350), hits (28), extra-base hits (7), and slugging percentage (.453) and on-base percentage (.485) based on more than two at-bats.

Arndt was named All-NEIC honorable mention as an infielder after hiting .310 and leading the Comets with 18 walks.

Arndt was also an honorable mention selection last season. Mitchell was an honorable mention selection in 2015.

Mitchell and Arndt were also the Comets’ top-two starting pitchers with respective earned run averages of 2.85 and 2.86.