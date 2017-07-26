Comets Heyer, Martin and Schmidt name to All-District softball team

Staff Report

Shortly after reaching the Class 4A championship bracket at the State Softball Championships last week and placing fourth, another round of accolades came for the Charles City Comets.

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association named graduated senior Sara Martin, junior Tayler Schmidt and sophomore Sami Heyer to its Class 4A Northeast All-District Softball Team.

Martin, who will be continuing her softball career at Wartburg in Waverly, led the Comets with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. Going into the tournament, Martin — a left fielder — was Charles City’s leader in batting average (.471) and slugging percentage (.924).

Going into the state tournament Schmidt was the second leading hitter on the team in batting average (.462) and slugging percentage (.756). Normally a second baseman, Schmidt was moved to third base during the state tournament when the Comets were forced to readjust their defense due to an injury.

The move didn’t affect Schmidt’s hitting as she clubbed two tape-measure home runs during the tournament.

Heyer picked up her 23rd win of the season during the state tournament with a first-round upset victory over No. 2-seed Fairfield. She led all Class 4A pitchers with 283 strikeouts.

Going into the tournament, Heyer had an earned run average of 1.39 and held opponents to a .145 batting average.