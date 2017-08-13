Family extended at 2nd-annual TJ Houdek Trap Shoot

1 of 4

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

NASHUA — Jess Sprung did not know Thomas John Houdek.

But recently he has gotten aquainted with “TJ’s” surviving family and friends.

“It was something I saw on Facebook last year,” the Aredale resident said of the inaugural trap shoot in Houdek’s honor.

“When I came, I realized that TJ and I had a lot of mutual friends that I didn’t know about,” Sprung said. “I also met a lot of new friends … got to know his family.”

Sprung also shot a lot of birds … well over 500.

“I didn’t shoot that many this time around,” Sprung said of the second-annual tournament that took place Saturday at the Nashua Fish and Game Club. “Only about 300 … I’m coming off a back injury and shooting doesn’t help it.

“Plus, it can get expensive.”

TJ’s surviving parents, Tom and Diane, were present at the recent shoot. While graciously thanking those who came out either as participants, volunteers or spectators, Diane’s emotions spilled over as she continues to grieve the loss of her son, who died July 17 of last year when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck within a notoriously dangerous and often confusing Hwy 218 intersection in Floyd.

“Every day it cuts a little deeper,” Diane Houdek said. “TJ was the first young person to die from Charles City in a long time, but now we’ve had three other tragedies since.

“We just got on a bad road, and our sympathies go out to those other families. These are terrible tragedies, but the people around here have shown how communities can rally together.”

Cody Mercer did know “TJ” personally.

“We were on the same high school trapshooting team,” said Mercer, who was a grade older than Houdek when they attended CCHS. “We did a lot of things together … hunt … hang out.

“He was a great guy.”

One of the people who helped conceive the tourney was Houdek’s former high school trapshooting coach Tim Kueter.

“We had a little better turnout this year,” Kueter said.

“We added a team challenge for this one to attract more high school trapshooters from around the area.”

The fivesome Kueter was on “Gunning for Dust”, dusted the competition with a team score of 231 — Luke Hillegas (49), Mike Oleson (48), Randy Ruth (47), Diane Ruth (45) and Kueter (42).

“Pro Custon Ag”, consisting of Jess Sprung (48), Zach Devries (48), Justin Sprung (45), Aaron Devries (38) and Phil Devries (38), was second with a team score of 217.

“Big Sexy’s”, consisting of Cody Mercer (50), Steve Mercer (46), Ryan Ruth (44), Austin Hicks (42) and Reece Buttjer (30), was third with a team score of 212.

“My dad and I always shoot together,” Cody Mercer said of his father, Steve. “We’re always trying to outshoot the other. That makes it fun.”

In men’s singles, Cody Mercer and Hillegas each put up perfect 50 of 50 rounds, but Mercer opted out of the shoot off and conceded the title to Hillegas.

Justin Sprung was third with a near-perfect 49.

Former Charles City/Nashua-Plainfield high school team trapshooter Caitlyn Laube, daughter of CC/N-P coach Tim Laube, was the women’s singles champion with a score of 46.

Recent Charles City graduate Rebecca Tierney, who will trap shoot for Simpson College next school season, placed second after defeating Diane Ruth on the last shot of a shoot off.

Tierney and Ruth had both posted 45 scores.

In addition to the trap shoot, the event also had a silent auction throughout the day and a live auction near the end of the tourney. In some ways the auction was just as competitive of the tournament itself.

A cross made out of horseshoes my Kueter nearly reached a $300 top bid.

Proceeds are to go to the TJ Houdek Scholarship Fund, the Iowa State student chapter of Ducks Unlimited — which Houdek was the president of, and the Charles City/Nashua-Plainfield high school trapshooting team.

“We’re looking to call this the ‘TJ Houdek Memorial Tournament’ in the future,” Diane Houdek said. “Hopefully, we can make this last long after we’re gone.”

That’s something to shoot for.

Thomas John “TJ” Houdek Trap Shoot

Aug. 12

At Nashua Fish and Game Club

TOP MEN — 1. Luke Hillegas 50*, 2. Cody Mercer 50, 3. Justin Sprung 49.

TOP WOMEN — 1. Caitlyn Laube 46, 2. Rebecca Tierney 45*, 3. Diana Ruth 45.

* Won shoot off

TEAM CHALLENGE — 1. Gunning for Dust (Luke Hillegas 49, Mike Oelson 48, Randy Ruth 47, Diane Ruth 45, Tim Kueter 42 — 231).

2. Pro Custon Ag (Jess Sprung 48, Zach Devries 48, Justin Sprung 45, Aaron Devries 38, Phil Devries 38 — 217).

3. Big Sexy’s (Cody Mercer 50, Steve Mercer 46, Ryan Ruth 44, Austin Hicks 42, Reece Buttjer 30 — 212).