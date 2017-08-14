New Comets wrestling coach loves where he’s at

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Ryan Fank loves where he’s at right now.

Mainly because his wife is there, too.

“Everything just fell into place,” Fank said. “We both wanted to move up to head coaching positions, and the opportunities opened up for us and the right time.

Fank and his wife, Maddie, were both teachers and assistant coaches at Clear Lake last high school season.

A former student-athlete at Charles City, Maddie was offered to take over the Comets’ volleyball program as well as a teaching position at Washington Elementary School.

Shortly thereafter, Ryan learned that there was likely going to be a vacancy within the Charles City wrestling program after former Comet head coach Kevin Wedeking’s teaching position was eliminated.

“When I caught wind of it, I applied,” said Fank, who eventually was hired as the team’s co-head coach with Rob Pittman, who was Wedeking’s assistant.

Fank will also teach special education at Lincoln Elementary School.

“First of all, I’m pumped,” Fank said. “I know we have some good athletes here in Charles City, and I have a good mix of experienced coaches to work with.”

Fank was a Class 2A 215-pound state champion his senior year (2010) at Independence before becoming a three-time All-American at Wartburg College, where he met his future wife.

He also met coaching legend and multiple wrestling hall of famer Jim Miller, who stressed a stalwart policy of accountability within the Knights’ program — something Fank plans to instill with the Comets.

“If you’re not wrestling to eventually win a state or national championship, then you shouldn’t be out on the mat,” Fank said. “You’ve got to hold yourself and your teammates accountable.

“I’m not going to be here at the high school during the day, that’s why I’m hoping our wrestlers will encourage each other to work hard in the weight room … work hard to be the best wrestlers they can be.

“When you have you’re own peers telling you to work harder, it amps up the message.”

Fank and his Comet wrestlers won’t hold their official first practice together until November. But the 2017-18 sporting season has already invaded the Fank household as Maddie hosted a dinner get-together with her players — an event Ryan forgot about until the day of.

“This is an exciting time for both of us,” Fank said. “We both love to compete.”

Even against each other.

“One time I beat her in H-O-R-S-E,” Fank said, “and she wouldn’t talk to me for two days.”

Should have known that he was in it to win it.