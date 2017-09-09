Trojans top Comets, 29-20

1 of 3

Charles City drops first district game of the season to South Tama

Staff Report

TAMA — Unable to overcome numerous turnovers, costly penalties and several choice big passing plays from their opponents, the Charles City Comets dropped their first Class 3A-District 3 game of the season to the hosting South Tama Trojans, 29-20, on Friday night.

The loss drops the Comets to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in district play.

Charles City will host Xavier on Friday.

SOUTH TAMA 29, CHARLES CITY 20

Scoring By Quarters

CHARLES CITY 7 0 0 13 — 20

SOUTH TAMA 0 7 6 16 — 29

Scoring Summary

CC — Tyreque Baker 1-yard run (Derek Milligan PAT kick) 7-0, 3:07 1st

ST — Nick Ryan 75-yard pass from Lane Koch (Cole Medina PAT kick) 7-7, 4:23 2nd

ST — Mario Moncada 10-yard run (PAT kick failed) 13-7, 5:16 3rd

CC — Baker 5-yard run (Milligan PAT kick) 14-13, 10:37 4th

CC — Sam Niichel 17-yard interception return (PAT kick failed) 20-13, 9:42 4th

ST — Moncada 7-yard run (Medina PAT kick) 20-20, 7:15 4th

ST — Safety, 22-20, 4:45 4th

ST — Colton Vest 22-yard run (Vest PAT kick) 29-20, :57 4th