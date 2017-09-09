Trojans top Comets, 29-20

Press photo by John Burbridge Comet quarterback Mike Cranshaw shakes a tackle from South Tama's Keith Keahna.
Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City's Alec Elsbernd (No. 18) and Ryan Zuspan sack Trojan quarterback Lane Koch in the third quarter.
Press photo by John Burbridge Comet Elliott Sinnwell finds a lane down the sideline for a 65-yard punt return,

Charles City drops first district game of the season to South Tama

Staff Report

TAMA — Unable to overcome numerous turnovers, costly penalties and several choice big passing plays from their opponents, the Charles City Comets dropped their first Class 3A-District 3 game of the season to the hosting South Tama Trojans, 29-20, on Friday night.

The loss drops the Comets to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in district play.

Charles City will host Xavier on Friday.

 

SOUTH TAMA 29, CHARLES CITY 20

Scoring By Quarters

CHARLES CITY 7 0 0 13 — 20

SOUTH TAMA 0 7 6 16 — 29

Scoring Summary

CC — Tyreque Baker 1-yard run (Derek Milligan PAT kick) 7-0, 3:07 1st

ST — Nick Ryan 75-yard pass from Lane Koch (Cole Medina PAT kick) 7-7, 4:23 2nd

ST — Mario Moncada 10-yard run (PAT kick failed) 13-7, 5:16 3rd

CC — Baker 5-yard run (Milligan PAT kick) 14-13, 10:37 4th

CC — Sam Niichel 17-yard interception return (PAT kick failed) 20-13, 9:42 4th

ST — Moncada 7-yard run (Medina PAT kick) 20-20, 7:15 4th

ST — Safety, 22-20, 4:45 4th

ST — Colton Vest 22-yard run (Vest PAT kick) 29-20, :57 4th

 

