Comet can’t break ‘Stangs, drop homecoming game 47-32

1 of 4

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — Those who left early to get ready for the Charles City homecoming dance while the Comets were trailing Independence by 29- and then later 28-point deficits, missed some second-half offensive pyrotechnics that — paired with a pair of successful onside kicks — suddenly pulled the Comets within two possessions of the Mustangs.

But for the most part, the horses had already escaped from the barn as the Comets — despite scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter — couldn’t catch them as Independence prevailed, 47-32.

For Charles City, the loss dropped them to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in Class 3A-District 3 play.

Independence, which started the season a week earlier than most teams in the state, improved to 3-3 and 2-1.

The next game for the Comets is Sept. 23 when they travel to Vinton-Shellsburg.

INDEPENDENCE 47, CHARLES CITY 32

Scoring By Quarters

INDEPENDENCE 13 8 13 13 — 47

CHARLES CITY 0 6 6 20 — 32

Scoring Summary

IND — Zach Snyder 7-yard pass from Logan Schmitt (PAT pass failed) 6-0, 3:45 1st

IND — Cyrus Butters 83-yard pass from Schmitt (Sean Geertsema PAT kick) 13-0, 1:22 1st

IND — Seth House 10-yard pass from Schmitt (Schmitt PAT pass from House) 21-0, 6:14 2nd

CC — Tyreque Baker 3-yard run (PAT kick failed) 21-6, 5:18 2nd

IND — Butters 40-yard pass from Schmitt (Geertsema PAT kick) 28-6, 9:17 3rd

IND — House 3-yard run (PAT run failed) 34-6, 4:36 3rd

CC — Dylan Koresh 17-yard run (PAT pass failed) 34-12, 2:24 3rd

IND — Butters 22-yard pass from Schmitt (Geertsema PAT kick) 41-12, 11:36 4th

CC — Mike Cranshaw 1-yard run (Derek Milligan PAT kick) 41-19, 8:45 4th

IND — Kaine Millard 1-yard run (PAT kick failed) 47-19, 3:02 4th

CC — Cranshaw 4-yard run (Milligan PAT kick) 47-25, 2:04 4th

CC — Elliott Sinnwell 2-yard pass from Cranshaw (PAT kick failed) 47-32, 1:46 4th