Rockford’s LaCoste wins first Top of Iowa Conference XC title

Nashua-Plainfield’s Dietz leads East Division boys

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

MASON CITY — Rockford senior Sheridan LaCoste has won her fair share of races during her cross country career. It’s just that the Top of Iowa Conference Meet has never been one of them.

“For the last two years, I’ve been finishing behind Megan Mooberry,” LaCoste said of the Osage graduate. “Now that she’s gone, I guess it was time for me to take over.”

LaCoste took over the girls varsity race of Thursday’s TOIC Meet at North Iowa Area Community College during the final quarter mile, finally distancing herself from Northwood-Kensett sophomore Lindsey Davidson with whom she was battling head-to-head throughout most of the course to win the overall title with a 5K time of 20 minutes, 48 seconds.

LaCoste’s time was more than a minute and 15 seconds slower than the personal-best she set earlier this week at the Forest City Invitational. But the windy conditions that whistled through the corn and soybean fields adjacent to the conference meet course didn’t provide much of a setting to set a PB.

“The wind was tough in some places, but in some others you could use it,” said Sheridan, who was a Class 1A runner-up at last year’s State Cross Country Meet.

Though LaCoste had never won a conference XC title until Thursday, she does have a district title under her belt.

“But this year they moved our district meet to Eagle Grove, which has a lot of hills,” LaCoste said. “That’s why I’m going to be training on hilly courses this week.”

Nashua-Plainfield freshman Aubry Eick placed fifth overall with a time of 21:37. Senior Emma Sinnwell (22:28 16th) and sophomore Faith Carpenter (22:46 19th) also placed in the Top 20 overall for the Huskies, who placed third overall behind champion Eagle Grove and runner-up Newman Catholic in the overall TOIC girls standings.

In TOIC East Division standings, the Husky girls were runners-up, five points behind Newman Catholic.

In the boys varsity race, Nashua-Plainfield senior Brock Dietz placed fourth overall with a time of 17:18 behind dominant champion Riley Bauer (16:27) of North Union, and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Reece Smith (16:48) and Ray Cataldo (17:09).

But among East Division runners, Dietz led the pack.

Dietz with fellow Huskies Drew Wilken — the boys varsity race’s only eighth-grader, who placed 23rd overall with a time of 18:57, Luke Cerwinske (19:08 27th), Caleb Lines (19:58 46th) and Sam Hake (21:25 74th) had Nashua-Plainfield’s boys placing seventh overall and third in East Division standings.

North Butler sophomore Eric Brehmer ran a 39th-place time of 19:42 to pace the Bearcat boys, who placed eighth overall and fourth in the East Division.

Rockford junior Jake Staudt placed 43rd with a time of 19:53 to lead the Warrior boys, who placed 10th overall and seventh in the East Division.

Top of Iowa Conference Meet

Oct. 12

AT NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Varsity Boys 5K Race

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39, 2. Newman Catholic 75, 3. Forest City 97, 4. Eagle Grove 111, 5. Osage 133, 6. West Fork 146, 7. Nashua-Plainfield 149, 8. North Butler 236, 9. Saint Ansgar 255, 10. Rockford 258, 11. North Iowa 324, 12. Bishop Garrigan 328, 13. Belmond-Klemme 338.

OVERALL TOP 20

Riley Bauer (North Union) 16:27, 2. Reece Smith (GHV) 16:48, 3. Ray Cataldo (GHV) 17:09, 4. Brock Dietz (N-P) 17:18, 5. Carson Rygh (Lake Mills) 17:30, 6. Isaac Fettkether (NC) 18:17, 7. Grady Hovenga (FC) 18:20, 8. Blake lynch (GHV) 18:22, 9. Jordan Boekelman (NI) 18:22, 10. Dalton Kelley (GHV) 18:22, 11. Alex Swenson (O) 18:23, 12. Caleb Sledd (O) 18:26, 13. Ryan Theel (FC) 18:27, 14. Ellis Regan (Central Springs) 18:29, 15. Jon Koester (EG) 18:34, 16. Zach Martinek (WF) 18:37, 17. Stephen Ringo (NC) 18:39, 18. Jacob McBride (NC) 18:39, 19. Caden Rodning (NC) 18:42, 20. Spencer Espejo (EG) 18:45.

Varsity Girls 5K Race

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

Eagle Grove 67, 2. Newman Catholic 89, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 101, 4. Osage 123, 5. West Fork 131, 6. Forest City 140, 7. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 182, 8. Bishop Garrigan 185, 9. Saint Ansgar 189, 10. Lake Mills 240, 11. Belmond-Klemme 296, 12. Central Springs 301.

OVERALL TOP 20

Sheridan LaCoste (Rockford) 20:48, 2. Lindsey Davidson (Northwood-Kensett) 20:52, 3. Abby Christians (GHV) 21:15, 4. McKenna Weaver (WF) 21:33, 5. Aubrey Eick (NP) 21:37, 6. Addy Carlson (SA) 21:43, 7. Megan Schafer (EG) 21:46, 8. Grace Henrich (NC) 21:52, 9. Talia Rowe (WF) 22:05, 10. Madi Johnson (O) 22:18, 11. Josie Fritz (NC) 22:21, 12. Vicky Chen (FC) 22:22, 13. Megan Sampson (EG) 22:24, 14. Hannah Good (FC) 22:24, 15. Kaitlin Sampson (EG) 22:24, 16. Emma Sinnwell (NP) 22:28, 17. Lea Friedl (EG) 22:44, 18. Alisa Altman (BG) 22:45, 19. Faith Carpenter (NP) 22:46, 20. Brooke Scharper (O) 22:46.

Junior Varsity Boys 5K Race

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

Forest City 32, 2. Newman Catholic 61, 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, 4. Eagle Grove 98, 5. North Butler 105, 6. Nashua-Plainfield 173.

OVERALL TOP 20

Lucas Rayhons (GHV) 19:16, 2. Tanner Greenwood (FC) 20:09, 3. Jared Bock (NC) 20:11, 4. Randy Vaughan (FC) 20:18, 5. Xavier Holland (FC) 20:21, 6. Colby Wilkerson (NB) 20:26, 7. Dalton Hawe (GHV) 20:27, 8. Simon Clarac (GHV) 20:31, 9. James Matthews (NC) 20:32, 10. Ryan Korthals (FC) 20:33, 11. Jacob Welton (FC) 20:38, 12. Austin Hill (EG) 20:39, 13. Chase Halbach (Osage) 20:42, 14. Cole Anderson (FC) 20:46, 15. Brady Beck (EG) 20:48, 16. Caden Rodning (NC) 20:50, 17. Nick Matthews (NC) 21:05, 18. Brady Anderson (FC) 21:07, 19. Wil Gribben (NC) 21:11, 20. Michael Hansen (NB) 21:11.

Junior Varsity Girls 5K Race

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

Newman Catholic 15, 2. Osage 45.

OVERALL TOP 20

Kailah Thompson (NC) 23:32, 2. Natalie Scholl (NC) 23:37, 3. Gillian McDonald (NC) 25:13, 4. Aubrea Thompson (NC) 25:26, 5. Megan Gooder (SA) 25:40, 6. Mara Anderson (GHV) 25:44, 7. Ciara Hansen (NC) 25:45, 8. Megan Scholl (NC) 25:55, 9. Morgan Hobbs (FC) 26:09, 10. Alexis Myers (O) 26:10, 11. Haley Clausen (WF) 26:23, 12. Tianna Rogers (WF) 26:25, 13. Jayne Levi (NP) 26:33, 14. Taylor Tendall (FC) 26:35, 15. Ari Lyman (EG) 26:39, 16. Haley Lappe (FC) 26:48, 17. Sydney Nuehring (WF) 26:56, 18. Hannah Wellik (GHV) 26:57, 19. Britney Baer (O) 27:06, 20. Megan Cerwinske (NP) 27:22.

Junior High Boys 2M Race

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

Central Springs 47, 2. Forest City 63, 3. Newman Catholic 69, 4. Nashua-Plainfield 103, 5. Eagle Grove 137, 6. North Butler 153, 7. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 178, 8. Belmond-Klemme 181, 9. Osage 193.

OVERALL TOP 20

Riley Witt (SA) 11:53, 2. Brock Mather (CS) 12:03, 3. Joey Ringo (NC) 12:06, 4. Bryce McDonough (CS) 12:23, 6. Drew Wilken (NP) 12:25, 7. Justin Agtun (EG) 12:28, 8. Garret Rinken (NP) 12:38, 9. Cole Hansen (SA) 12;54, 10. Emmanuel Henderson (FC) 12:57, 11. Nick Schiltz (NU) 13:01, 12. Alex Mata (FC) 13:05, 13. Josiah Welch (F) 13:06, 14. Matthew Henrich (NC) 13:09, 15. Kendrick Huck (NP) 13:16, 16. Keagan Hennessey (O) 13;21, 17. Jordan Ryner (CS) 13:24, 18. Parker Sharp (FC) 13:27, 19. Hayden Brua (LM) 13:28, 20. Isaac Swenson (BK) 13:29.

Junior High Girls 2M Race

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

Newman Catholic 25, 2. North Union 75, 3. Osage 75, 4. Nashua-Plainfield 114, 5. Eagle Grove 123, 6. North Butler 127, 7. West Hancock 169.

OVERALL TOP 20