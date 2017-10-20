Go-Hawks defeat Comets, 31-7, in regular-season finale

1 of 4

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — Playing for nothing more than for each other, their city, their fans and a little bit of pride, the Charles City Comets played one of their more spirited games of the season while hosting AP Class 3A Top 10-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock.

Their defense especially shined as they limited the Go-Hawks to a 45-yard field goal by Brandon Hinders — usual range at the prep level — and a 3-0 lead for most of the first half.

But with less than two minutes remaining until halftime, the Go-Hawks scored 14 quick points with a Jack Seward 52-yard punt return followed by the first of two 4-yard TD runs by Gabriel Santoemma that capped a short-field drive set up by a Charles City turnover.

The Comets remained inspired in the second half and suddenly put themselves within striking distance when quarterback Mike Cranshaw connected with fellow senior Tre Walker for a 32-yard scoring pass play in the third quarter.

But the Go-Hawks added two TDs in the fourth quarter for the 31-7 final.

For Charles City, the loss ended its season at 2-7 overall and 1-6 in Class 3A-District 3 play.

For Waverly-Shell Rock, its season is not over as — with a 8-1 overall record and 6-1 mark in district play — it earned the second playoff berth alloted the district.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 31, CHARLES CITY 7

Scoring By Quarters

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 0 17 0 14 — 31

CHARLES CITY 0 0 7 0 — 7

Scoring Summary

WSR — Brandon Hinders 45-yard field goal 3-0, 11:57 2nd

WSR — Jack Seward 52-yard punt return (Hinders PAT kick) 10-0, 1:40 2nd

WSR — Gabriel Santoemma 4-yard run (Hinders PAT kick) 17-0, :00 2nd

CC — Tre Walker 32-yard pass from Mike Cranshaw (Derek Milligan PAT kick) 17-7, 7:36 3rd

WSR — Luke Velky 1-yard run (PAT kick failed) 23-7, 11:02 4th

WSR — Santoemma 4-yard run (Hinders run) 31-7, 2:20 4th