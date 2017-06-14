Charley Western Bridge Demolition on hold because of wood turtles

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charley Western Trail Bridge’s demolition has been delayed because the Cedar River has wood turtles that are endangered in the state of Iowa and could be affected by its falling.

A review of the wood turtle habitat is required before further actions on the bridge can be taken, said Charles City Engineer John Fallis.

The preparation for demolition is still being handled by Calhoun Burns and Associates.

Permits are needed from the Army Corps of Engineers and Iowa Department of Natural Resources before the demolition can take place.

The DNR found that the wood turtle, which is state-endangered, could be at risk and informed Charles City that an environmental assessment is needed for the area by a trained biologist, Fallis said.

Calhoun Burns met with Stantec Consulting, a firm suggested by the DNR, for further research.

Stantec prepared a three-part proposal for the city to consider. The first task looks at whether the portion of the Cedar River running through Charles City is home to the wood turtle.

That portion is estimated to cost $1,900, Fallis said.

If there is no portion of the area inhabited by the wood turtle, no more tasks are needed, Fallis said.

The second task looks at a plan to avoid impacting the wood turtle if there are suitable habitats in and around the Charley Western Trail Bridge area.

The second task is estimated to cost $2,500, Fallis said.

The third task would involve hiring a biologist to review and observe any work being done during demolition and construction, and doesn’t have a set cost yet, Fallis said.

During the time in which the review is taking place there is a chance the Charley Western Bridge could fall on its own.

“Time is kind of important,” said Charles City Council Member Jerry Joerger.

Charles City hasn’t heard back from the Army Corps of Engineers on its assessment.

Fallis recommended the council approve the agreement for task one with the provision that if task two is required it is brought before the council for approval as well, as opposed to approving all the tasks in advance.

The approval of the tasks will be brought before the council during its regular voting session next Monday, June 19.

Also during the planning session Monday, Assistant City Attorney Brad Sloter discussed a Waterloo ordinance on chronic nuisance properties that prompt neighborhood complaints.

“These are calls that are definitely a nuisance to their neighborhood,” said Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson.

The council reviewed the Waterloo information and considered it as a possible ordinance for the city.

“I don’t hear anything from the council saying this is a bad idea,” said Charles City Mayor James Erb.

Charles City Council Member Keith Starr asked Sloter to look at other cities with a similar ordinance.

Charles City Community Development Director Mark Wicks appeared before the council to discuss a different route for the Fire Cracker 5K and 5-mile races.

The new routes were proposed because of the partial collapse of the Charley Western Bridge, which the routes used to cross.

The races would cross the pedestrian bridge and Main Street Bridge as opposed to the Charley Western Bridge.

Wicks also presented a application for a facade for Snap Fitness.

City Hall security was brought up by Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

Modifying the front entrance to City Hall for better security has been brought up in exit interviews and indirectly by City Hall employees, Diers said.

A possible window for the employees to interact with the public through was proposed.

“I like openness,” Starr said in response. “I have a real dislike of doing things through a window.”

Diers said he’d look more into the matter.

“If the front staff are vocalizing a concern, we should at least address it,” said Charles City Council Member Michael Hammond.

The council takes no action on any provisions during a planning session.