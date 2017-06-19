Comets end skid with 11-5 win over Cadets

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — A catcher will take his bumps throughout the duration of a game.

It comes with the territory.

So Charles City junior backstop Dylan Salinas didn’t really need the Crestwood pitching staff to help him prove that he can play through pain.

Salinas was hit by pitch three times during the Comets’ Northeast Iowa Conference home baseball game against the Cadets on Monday. Perhaps making it feel a little better for Salinas and the Comets was that all three HBPs led to runs scored in the innings in which they occurred.

The one time Salinas wasn’t hit by a pitch was when he hit a sacrifice fly, thus he went 0 for 0 for the day with an RBI.

And the Comets won, 11-5, ending a six-game skid.

Drew Mitchell picked up the win after pitching four-and-a-third innings giving up three hits and 3 earned runs.

Cole Reams, who has emerged as the Comets’ long-relief specialist, came into the game while inheriting baserunners in the fifth inning and put out the fire with minimal damage.

Reams was touched for 1 earned run in the seventh inning where the Cadets recorded three of the four hits they got off him during a futile comeback attempt.

Reams also had a double and scored twice.

Colton Slinger had 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored for Charles City, which improved to 7-11 overall and 4-6 in the NEIC.

Trae Pecinovsky and Jon Henry each had two hits for the Cadets, who fell to 5-11 and 1-8.

The Comets are back home Tuesday to host Osage in a non-conference game. The varsity game is due to start at 6:30 p.m.

CHARLES CITY 11, CRESTWOOD 5

CRESTWOOD AB R H BI CC AB R H BI

Austin McAllister 2 2 1 0 Nate Lasher 3 1 0 0

Shane Vokaty 3 0 0 0 Cole Reams 2 2 1 0

Spencer Cuvelier 3 2 1 1 Drew Mitchell 2 1 1 0

Clayton Ollendieck 4 0 0 0 Dylan Salinas 0 0 0 1

Trae Pecinovsky 3 1 2 2 Theo Arndt 3 1 1 1

Jon Henry 4 0 2 0 Colton Slinger 4 2 1 3

Ethan Hoppe 1 0 0 0 Jalen Jones 3 0 0 0

Zachary Lane 2 0 0 1 Elliott Sinwell 1 0 1 1

Sawyer Peckham 1 0 0 0 Marshall Holzer 0 1 0 0

Colten Wiley 3 0 1 0 Tait Arndt 1 0 1 0

Kristian Szajna 3 0 0 0 Noah Schlader 3 0 0 0

*Dylan Bilharz 0 1 0 0

*Ben Miller 0 2 0 0

TOTALS 29 5 7 4 TOTALS 23 11 6 6

CRESTWOOD 100 210 1 — 5 7 1

CHARLES CITY 510 221 x — 11 7 1

LOB–CRESTWOOD 8, CHARLES CITY 8. ERR–Kristian Szajna, Colten Wiley, Trae Pecinovsky (2), Marshall Holzer.2B–Spencer Cuvelier, Trae Pecinovsky, Cole Reams.HBP–Dylan Salinas (3), Jalen Jones, Drew Mitchell. SACB–Cole Reams. SB–Spencer Cuvelier, Austin McAllister (3), Noah Schlader, Dylan Bilharz, Colton Slinger, ElliottSinwell.

CRESTWOOD IP H R ER BB SO HR

Ethan Hoppe (L) 1.33 3 6 6 3 1 0

Zachary Lane 2.67 2 2 1 4 1 0

Garrett Ollendieck 2.00 1 3 0 1 1 0

CHARLES CITY

Drew Mitchell (W) 4.33 3 4 3 4 5 0

Cole Reams 2.67 4 1 1 1 3 0

WP–Zachary Lane (3), Ethan Hoppe (2). BALK–Garrett

Ollendieck. SO–Kristian Szajna, Clayton Ollendieck, Sawyer Peckham, Ethan Hoppe, Spencer Cuvelier, Shane Vokaty, Jon Henry (2), Jalen Jones (2), Theo Arndt. BB–Spencer Cuvelier, Trae Pecinovsky, Shane Vokaty, Austin McAllister (2), Noah Schlader, Marshall Holzer, Theo Arndt, Elliott Sinwell, Drew Mitchell, Cole Reams, Nate Lasher (2).