Lorene Anna Wolf, 93, of Charles City, IA died Monday, July 24, 2017 at Cedar Health.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 South Main Street, Charles City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the church with Pastor Bill Odermann officiating. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City.

Lorene was born on December 12, 1923, southwest of Greene, IA at home to Albert and Mabel (Martzahn) Steere. She attended school through the 8th grade and then began working on her father’s farm. On December 27, 1944, Lorene was united in marriage to Willard Wolf; the couple had 72 years together. To their union six children were born. Lorene spent most of her life as a devoted homemaker. She was extremely resourceful by feeding her family with fresh and canned vegetables from her garden. Lorene also liked baking breads and coffee cake. She really enjoyed needlepoint and embroidery; Lorene was a talented seamstress and even made dresses for her daughters.

Lorene had a very strong faith which she instilled in her children with Sunday school and attending church every Sunday. She loved her grandchildren very much and just loved being in the presence of children in general. She will be remembered for her motherly unconditional love.

Those left to cherish her memory include children: Karen (Bill) Manke of Nashua, Keith (Deb) Wolf of Osage, Ina (Gene) Heitz of Charles City, Donna (Ron) Schmidt of Dumont, Linn (Dawn) Wolf of Charles City and Alan (Carmen) Wolf of Charles City; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and sister, Bernice Wolf.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Wolf, earlier this year in January of 2017; her parents, Albert and Mabel Steere; sister, Hilda Michael and brothers, Maynard and Verle Steere.

Online condolences may be left at www.fullertonfh.com.

Fullerton Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City. (641) 228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com. Facebook: Fullerton Funeral Home.