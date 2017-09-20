Hot Shots is open in new location by the river

1 of 6

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Hot Shots has opened up at its new location next to the Cedar River, offering drinks, games and entertainment. And soon food as well.

The new location allows for Hot Shots Billiards owner Joe Hull to have more space, with five pool tables lining the walls near the main entrance and a large dance floor full of multicolored lights on the other side.

In the center is the bar and plenty of seating.

Pool leagues will continue to take place at Hot Shots, Hull said, with a Tuesday night pool league and Thursday night traveling league.

“We have dart league on Monday nights,” he said. “I have weekly pool, and weekly pool tournaments on Friday nights.”

Hull will also have a larger pool tournament later on.

“Now I’m going to be open Sundays so we’ll be able to do another big tournament,” he said.

Some parts of Hot Shots are still under construction, including the kitchen.

Currently his hours are Monday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to close.

“Once the kitchen’s open we’re going to open by 10 a.m. and be open seven days a week,” Hull said. “We’ll open for lunch specials.”

Hull and his friends have worked on renovating the new space for five months, he said.

“Completely remodeled everything — there wasn’t anything we didn’t touch,” he said.

An outside open deck faces the Cedar River, and Hull says he plans on revamping the entire thing.

Inside, the dance floor has a stage where Hull will have shows.

“I’m going to offer live music, comedy shows, DJs — you can find me on Facebook for most of those, listing and when we’re going to be having them,” he said.

Hot Shots Billiards had a “soft opening” Thursday, Sept. 14.

“The grand opening to me is going be when the kitchen’s going, the staff is doing well and we’re not going to do a grand opening have a total flop,” Hull said. “When we have a grand opening it’s going to be a GRAND opening.”

He said he is looking at November for the official grand opening.

The new space also allows for hosting parties.

“I’ve already have a party this Saturday,” Hull said. “Definitely we’ll do parties.”

The pool table are located so as to not impact the restaurant and bar.

“I’ve got my bar and my restaurant, and that’s my dream over there,” Hull said, referring to where the pool table are. “Very friendly for a bar and restaurant atmosphere, but it’s also very friendly for our pool players.”

The setup allows everyone to play, eat and drink comfortably.

“We’ve got a huge selection of beer and liquor,” Hull said, including 12 tapped beers and a selection of area crafted beers.

“We’ve got four local crafts right now, as well as some other mainstream craft beers,” Hull said. “We’re going to be offering flights” for people who want to sample various brands.

The bar also sports seven televisions.

“We’ve got tunes, a jukebox, we’ve got a view,” Hull said. “A comfortable friendly environment.”