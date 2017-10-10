Sheriff: Boy shot by stray bullet is stable, injury not life-threatening

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

A boy injured by a round fired at a Chickasaw County gun range is in stable condition with “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to the county sheriff.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Martin Hemann told the Press Tuesday that authorities are continuing to investigate the incident that happened Sunday afternoon south of Nashua, but it “is not being treated as a criminal act.”

At that time a round apparently fired at the Nashua Fish and Game Club struck an 8-year-old boy who was at the Apples on the Avenue orchard about three-eighths of a mile east of the gun range.

Hemann said the parents of the boy are “adamant” that the boy’s and the family’s name not be released, “so we will respect that.”

He also declined to describe the nature of the injury or where the boy was struck by the round, or whether the firearm used was a long gun or a handgun.

The victim was originally taken by Chickasaw County Ambulance to the Waverly Health Center, then flown by Mercy Air Med to the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Hemann said he did not know if the boy was still hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff said the firearm thought to have fired the round, as well as the round that caused the injury, have been sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for testing to make sure they match.

He said the round was recovered at the scene.

“Everybody has been very cooperative,” Hemann said. “We’ve gotten statements from everybody.”

He called the incident a “freak accident” with a stray round, said there was “no criminal intent” and said authorities had identified the person who fired the round.

Asked why the round needed to be matched with the firearm if the person who fired the round was known, Hemann said, “We’re dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s so we can say, ‘this is the bullet, this is the weapon.’”

He said authorities wanted to be able to provide the information to the family as well as complete the department’s own investigation.