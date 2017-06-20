Rita Marie Denham, a long-time former resident of Charles City, passed away on June 17, 2017 in Woodstock, Illinois, at the age of 98.

Rita was born on March 9, 1919, on a farm outside Griswold, Iowa, the daughter of Arch and Olive (O’Connell) Peebles. She graduated from Griswold High School and from Nebraska State Teachers College at Peru, Nebraska, after which she taught grades 1-8 in a one-room country school house near Massena, Iowa.

On September 23, 1944, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Max Denham, upon his return from Pearl Harbor. Rita and Max made their home in Charles City, until job transfers took them to Minneapolis in 1971 and then to the Chicago area in 1975. While living in Illinois, Rita was employed by the Kemper Insurance Company in Long Grove. Upon their retirement in 1984 they returned to Charles City, where they enjoyed a long and happy retirement. Max preceded Rita in death in 2005, and in 2011, she moved to Woodstock, Illinois to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mike Walsdorf.

Rita was a member of St. Patrick’s Church of Hartland in Woodstock, and before that was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Charles City. Wherever they lived, Rita’s faith was an integral part of her. She loved to read, and maintained a sense of curiosity and a love for learning that lasted her entire life. She enjoyed traveling and camping with Max, playing bridge, sewing, cooking and baking, and tending her flower gardens. She cherished her family and her friends, and she delighted in her children and grandchildren, and was an ever-present source of love and support for all of them.

Living family members include two daughters, Debra (Mike) Walsdorf of Woodstock, Illinois, and Judy (John) Smith of Lake Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Jennifer Duffy Denham, Christopher (Emily) Walsdorf, Claire Walsdorf, and Christie (Bryan) Walker; and two great grandchildren, Tave and Vann Slangerup. In addition to her beloved Max, Rita was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Denham in 1976; and her parents, siblings and in-laws.

Rita’s family is thankful for the loving friends who surrounded her in Charles City, and is especially grateful to Brenda, Lonnie, Carter and Connor West, who were truly her “Charles City family” and who provided so much generous and loving care after Max’s passing.

Rita’s smile lit up the room, and her quiet strength and gentle, gracious style touched everyone who knew her. The legacy of love and compassion that she leaves behind will bless her family forever.

Following services in Woodstock, Illinois, interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Charles City, with a brief graveside service on Friday, June 23rd at 1:00 p.m.