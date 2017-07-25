Dorothy Bill, 91, of Riceville, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 at home with family around her.

A funeral service for Dorothy Bill will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Dan Christensen officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Dorothy Jean (Chambers) Bill, the daughter of Clayton and Nellie (Hildebrand) Chambers, was born September 28, 1925. On April 30, 1944 she was united in marriage to Harvey Bill and this union was blessed with 15 children.

Dorothy was known as Grandma Bill to everybody who knew her. She would babysit with Grandkids and Great-Grandkids, but you had to have them picked up before 6:00 p.m. because she was going to play cards, which she truly enjoyed doing. Dorothy also liked family get-togethers and potlucks. She had a lot of fun with the Grandkids whatever their age, it didn’t matter.

When we celebrated Dorothy’s 90th Birthday, we had a saying on the back of her shirt which said: “If I wouldn’t have had 15 kids, tons of grandkids and throw some great-grandkids in, my house would be clean, my wallet would be full, BUT my heart would be empty.” This is our mother all over.

Dorothy will be sadly missed by her children: Nancy (Ron) Grimm, Larry Bill, Kenny (Diane) Bill, Judy (Tom) McMaster, Roy (Joyce) Bill, Mary (Wayne) Olson, Vickie (Lowell) Roethler, Tammy (John) Loecher, Sandy (Dean) Runde, Linda (Keith) Levorson and Russell (Sabine) Bill; 36 grandchildren; 165 great and great-great grandchildren; sister, Marion Meek; two sisters-in-law: Rosie Chambers and Debbie Bill; brother-in-law, Virgil Runnion; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey, on January 28, 1988; three sons: David, Jesse and Clayton “Buff” Bill; daughter, Janice Runnion; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Bill; great-grandson, Kameron Bill; two sisters: Edna Ferch and Edith Bill; and five brothers: Roy, Clayton, John, Wes and Louis Chambers.

The immediate family members will greet other family and friends at the Riceville Community Center at 4:30 p.m., Friday, following the committal service at the cemetery for a time of fellowship and sharing.

