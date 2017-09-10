Paul Nauman, 85, of Floyd, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd.

Paul Frederick Nauman, the son of Emmett and Hannah (Janssen) Nauman, Sr., was born on March 10, 1932 in Floyd County, Iowa. He went to school in Floyd through the 8th grade. Paul followed in his father’s path for the love of farming from the time he could first ride a tractor until he resided in Charles City. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and in his younger years, water skiing. Paul was a man of few words and known for being an observer. He enjoyed being there for family gatherings and could always be found where there was food (especially lemon pie). Paul was a member of the Floyd County Farm Bureau, Rudd CO-OP and Farmers Mutual.

Living family members include his brother, Lester Nauman of Charles City; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Vic Klopping of Newton; sisters: Ardis Richardson of Wheaton, Illinois, Gladys Wandro of Charles City and Bernice Caspers of Swaledale; sisters –in-law: Gloria Nauman of Floyd and Janet Nauman of Nora Springs; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: David Nauman and Emmett Nauman, Jr.; sister, Vera Nauman; brothers-in-law: Donald Wandro and Orville Caspers; sister-in-law, Phyllis Nauman; nephews: Jack Caspers, Derek Nauman and Russell Nauman; and numerous cousins.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.